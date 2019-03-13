Cam Wake leaving Dolphins for Titans, reports say

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers scrambles from Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during the game at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2018.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - It's the end of an era for the Miami Dolphins.

Cam Wake is leaving the Dolphins to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per multiple reports. Wake is a five-time Pro-Bowler and his 98 sacks rank 2nd on the Dolphins all-time list behind Jason Taylor.

The Dolphins are in the middle of a rebuild and reportedly hadn't shown much interest in re-signing the 37-year-old pass rusher. ESPN reports that Wake will receive a three-year, $23 million deal from the Titans including $10 million in guaranteed money.

