CB Xavien Howard dominates practice with 3 interceptions

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepts a pass by Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos, Dec. 3, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Xavien Howard dominated Dolphins practice on Thursday.

The cornerback picked off quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times.

"That's a great day for a DB, three picks," Howard said. "I'm just trying to feed off of each practice and trying to get better each day."

Howard said one of the reasons he's playing better and growing is he's putting in work.

"Yes, I'd say it's a little bit of film study and really just having a comfort," he said. "Knowing that you're out there on an island by yourself, knowing that you have to think you're the best every day."

Howard island will have a chance to face an opponent other than Tannehill when the Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Thursday.

