Chargers pounce on Pouncey, sign former Dolphin

Mike Pouncey has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers

DAVIE, Fla. - The Los Angeles Chargers pounced on Mike Pouncey.

The offensive lineman agreed to the Chargers on a 2-year deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $15 million with $10 million fully guaranteed.

The Dolphins decided to move on from the Pro Bowl center last week.

Pouncey was the Dolphins first round draft pick in 2011.

He battled injury problems throughout his career, but started all 16 games last season.

