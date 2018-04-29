Clay Ferraro: Dolphins drop the ball ... again

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill and head coach Adam Gase walk into the team's training facility after Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury, Aug. 4, 2017, in Davie, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It was a comment that got lost in the shuffle. But it will define this Miami Dolphins front office for years to come.

After general manager Chris Grier finished gushing about first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick (rightfully so), he was asked about whether the team tried to trade up once the draft's much-heralded quarterbacks started to slip. Grier's response left me floored.

"We had a couple of calls with teams but it didn't get very serious," Grier said. "Moving up, they wanted a lot, obviously. And they know what you're coming for."

Wait. Let's back up here. Because I had to read the transcript three times to make sure I got this right.

The Dolphins were calling teams about trading up? Specifically for a quarterback? This tells me three things:

1. The Dolphins, despite maintaining that they believe in Ryan Tannehill, are uncomfortable with their QB spot.

2. The Dolphins were convicted enough about one (or more) of this draft's quarterbacks to take one in the top 10.

3. The Dolphins did not think solidifying the QB spot was important enough to make a deal.

I'm not going to pretend to know what teams were asking Miami in return for a trade-up. What we do know is what the two teams who jumped ahead of the Dolphins gave up to move up five slots each.

Arizona gave away third- and fifth-round picks. Buffalo gave up two second-round picks (both lower than Miami's).

I get it. Teams love draft picks. But QB is the most important position in team sports. The Cardinals and Bills understand this. As do the Jets, who gave up three second-rounders to move up three spots. Do the Dolphins understand this?

It's one thing if you didn't believe in any of these QBs. Take the Giants, for example. They had their pick, but didn't feel convicted enough about any of this year's QBs to take one at No. 2.

That's OK. You don't take a QB just for the sake of taking one of you don't believe in him. That's how you get into trouble.

But you know how you get into even more trouble? NOT making a move for a QB you DO believe in. And that's what we're talking about here.

The Dolphins liked a QB enough to discuss moving up for one, but didn't want to pay the price. Maybe this works out in the end. Fitzpatrick is a fantastic player. As is Mike Gesicki, who the 'Fins took on night two. Neither of those guys would be Dolphins if Miami had made a move.

But safeties and tight ends don't change a franchise. Quarterbacks do.

And if this group of 'Fins QBs don't change the franchise's fortunes quickly, fans will quickly wonder "what if?"

As will Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase.

