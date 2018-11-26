Colts take 27-24 victory over Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS - Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes, Adam Vinatieri kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Indianapolis (6-5) scored 13 points in the final 8 1/2 minutes to erase a 10-point deficit. It's the longest win streak for the Colts since 2014.

Miami (5-6) has lost 10 of its last 11 on the road, perhaps none more frustrating than this one. The Dolphins picked off Luck twice, recovered a fumble and partially blocked a punt on their way to a 24-14 lead.

It still wasn't enough to derail the resurgent Luck, who was 30 of 37 for 343 yards. He also had the first catch of his NFL career, a 4-yard reception on fourth-and-1 late in the first half. Luck capped that drive with a 1-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle.

It was all Indy after Kenyan Drake's 14-yard TD run for Miami with 13:36 left.

Vinatieri kicked a 46-yard field goal with 8:26 to play. The Colts' defense then forced a three-and-out and Luck found Eric Ebron for a 12-yard touchdown pass, tying it at 24 with 4:25 left.

After a personal foul on Xavien Howard following the score and a holding penalty on the ensuing kickoff, Miami went three-and-out again and Luck burned the final 2:38 to set up Vinatieri's winner.

Luck has thrown at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games, tying Peyton Manning for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Only Tom Brady's 10-game streak was longer.

Ebron finished with five receptions for 45 yards and two scores.

Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 17 of 25 for 204 yards and two TDs. He ended a nine-quarter touchdown drought with a 33-yard pass to Drake on Miami's opening series.

