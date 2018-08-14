DeVante Parker out with broken finger

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is out with a broken finger.

According to multiple reports, it's the right middle finger.

Head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday, "Right now we're going tob e going week to week. Right now he wouldn't be able to catch the ball, so we'll just keep evaluating that. We just need to make sure that we're keeping him in great shape and when they tell us that he's good to go, then we'll have him ready to go."

Gase was asked if Parker will be ready for the start of the regular season. Gase said, "I don't even... I'm not going that far ahead right now."

The pressure is on Parker this season with the departure of Jarvis Landry.

Miami lost their top receiver, who caught 112 passes last season.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.