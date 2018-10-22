DeVante Parker's agent rips Dolphins head coach Adam Gase

MIAMI - Things are getting worse between the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker did not play in the Dolphins 32-21 loss to the Lions.

After the game, Parker's agent Jimmy Gould released a statement that read, "I am responding that he is no telling the truth and his decision was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win. He continues attacking the health of my client and that is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does Coach Gase justify his own incompetence. They averaged only 6.1 yards per pass catch. They needed Parker who is completely healthy and was in full participation all week and in warm ups this morning. Something smells in Miami."

DeVante Parker was a first round pick by the Dolphins in 2015.

The Fins have reportedly been involved in trade talks for Parker.

