Dolphins to open season at home against Ravens, then host Patriots

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake carries the ball for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots, Dec. 9, 2018, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins will open the 2019 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens, host the defending Super Bowl champions a week later and travel to Pittsburgh in October for a "Monday Night Football" game against the Steelers, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Miami will host the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Sept. 8 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins will open the AFC East slate at home against the New England Patriots the next week. New England quarterback Tom Brady fell to 7-10 against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium after last year's "Miami Miracle" resulted in a 34-33 loss.

Four of Miami's first five opponents will visit Hard Rock Stadium during the first six weeks of the season. After hosting Baltimore and New England in successive weeks, the Dolphins will travel to Dallas for their first road game against the Cowboys.

They'll host three playoff teams in September. In addition to Baltimore and New England, the Dolphins host the Los Angeles Chargers on the final Sunday of the month.

Miami will face seven playoff teams from last season, including a Nov. 10 road game at Indianapolis and a Dec. 1 game against Philadelphia at Hard Rock Stadium. The Colts beat Miami 27-24 at Lucas Oil Stadium last season. The Eagles will travel to South Florida for the first time since a 26-10 win in 2011.

Back-to-back trips to MetLife Stadium await the Dolphins in December, first against the New York Jets and former Miami head coach Adam Gase on Dec. 8 and then against the New York Giants on Dec. 15.

Gase returns to Hard Rock Stadium, this time on the opposing sideline, when Miami hosts the Jets on the first Sunday in November.

The Dolphins close their home schedule Dec. 22 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who scored 27 consecutive points to beat Miami 27-12 last season.

Miami concludes its regular-season schedule at New England on the final Sunday in December. First-year Miami head coach Brian Flores was a longtime assistant under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

2019 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Sunday Sept. 8 Baltimore Ravens Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Sept. 15 New England Patriots Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Sept. 22 at Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Sunday Sept. 29 Los Angeles Chargers Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Oct. 6 bye Sunday Oct. 13 Washington Redskins Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Oct. 20 at Buffalo Bills New Era Field Monday Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field Sunday Nov. 3 New York Jets Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Nov. 10 at Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday Nov. 17 Buffalo Bills Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Nov. 24 at Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Field Sunday Dec. 1 Philadelphia Eagles Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Dec. 8 at New York Jets MetLife Stadium Sunday Dec. 15 at New York Giants MetLife Stadium Sunday Dec. 22 Cincinnati Bengals Hard Rock Stadium Sunday Dec. 29 at New England Patriots Gillette Stadium

