Dolphins agree to 2-year contract with wide receiver DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will remain with the team through the 2020 season.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are keeping wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker signed a contract extension to remain with the team through the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Parker agreed on a $13 million extension.

Parker was the Dolphins first-round pick out of Louisville in 2015.

Last season, he played 11 games with 24 catches and 309 yards.

Parker had widely been considered a disappointment for the start of his career in Miami, especially given his potential and high draft status.

It appeared that Parker was on the outs with former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and his coaching staff.

However, with the new deal, Brian Flores and the Dolphins are willing to give Parker another chance.

Paker's most productive season was 2016. He had 56 catches, 744 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He joins a receiving group that has Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson coming back from injuries.

Kenny Stills is also set to return.

Who will be the Dolphins quarterback remains one of the big questions of the offseason.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.