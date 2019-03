DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are keeping wide receiver DeVante Parker.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Parker agreed on a 2-year, $13-million extension.

The contract can't become official until the league year starts on Wednesday.

Parker was the Dolphins first-round pick out of Louisville in 2015.

Last season, he played 11 games with 24 catches and 309 yards.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.