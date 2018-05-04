Dolphins aren't petty in picking up former Jets quarterback

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins had been seeking quarterback help. On Friday, they looked inside the division to grab one.

The Dolphins claimed Bryce Petty off waivers from the New York Jets.

Petty started the last four games of 2017 and didn't fare too well, losing all four games and throwing three interceptions and just one touchdown.

Petty, who was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor in 2015, will likely compete with Brock Osweiler for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill has suffered two major left knee injuries in the past 18 months and missed all of last season, but he is expected to be ready for offseason drills.

The Dolphins didn't take a quarterback in the draft. The Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick.

