Dolphins clear hurdle to move training facility to Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami-Dade County Commission approved a plan Tuesday to help the Miami Dolphins move to a new training facility near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The commission agreed to amend the existing stadium deal with the team to help fund the $50 million facility. Under the agreement, the county pays the team up to $5 million in hotel taxes each year depending on the number of large events the stadium holds. The amendment now allows the team to collect an addition $750,000 each year.

The team is also working with Miami Gardens to receive an additional $500,000 subsidies from the city.

“I am so excited to bring the Miami Dolphins football headquarters and practice facility back to North Dade where it belongs," said Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who sponsored the resolution. "This facility will bring more than 100 jobs to Miami-Dade County, including professional football players, and generate additional economic development opportunities for the area.”

The Dolphins currently train at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie. This season training camp will start Thursday.

Many Dolphins players and staff member live in Broward County near the practice complex. Officials anticipate more Dolphins players and staff member will move to Miami-Dade County to be closer to the new training facility.

