Dolphins close to deal for QB Rosen, report says

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins didn't select a quarterback in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft, but they are reportedly on the verge of trading for one Friday.

Pro Football Talk reports the Dolphins are close to a deal for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, and that a trade may have already been worked out that would have Miami send Arizona their pick in tonight's second round.

Rosen became expendable after the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the draft, the second year in a row the team had used a first-round pick to take a quarterback. Arizona picked Rosen with the 10th overall selection out of UCLA in 2018.

While the Cardinals reportedly were asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Rosen, most teams balked at the price.

In 14 games as a rookie, Rosen threw for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the worst team in the NFL. Rosen was also sacked 45 times.

