Dolphins coach addresses Reshad Jones mystery

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones reacts against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DAVIE, Fla. - Although the Miami Dolphins were coming off a victory Monday, it sure didn't feel that way to head coach Adam Gase.

Gase addressed reporters the day after Miami's 13-6 win over the New York Jets.

Most of the questions surrounded the decision by safety Reshad Jones to not return to the field.

Gase said that injury was not a factor. Jones is as hurt as he's been all season.

After the game, Jones met with Gase in his office, explaining why he decided to pull himself out of the game.

"I'm still kind of going through a couple of things," Gase said. "I need to talk to a couple of other people, but me and him are on the same page right now. That conversation between me and him, that's where it will stay."

Gase went on to say, "I know what happened," but he would not elaborate.

He said the issue will get "cleaned up."

"I'd say it's less not me and him," Gase said.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke had been rotating the safety position after the Dolphins struggled in their two previous games before Sunday's win over the Jets.

Gase said he didn't know Jones was unhappy prior to game day, however, "a lot of things got cleaned up last night."

He said Jones will play Sunday at the Green Bay Packers.

