Dolphins-Colts game moves to late afternoon kickoff

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins will kick off at a later time Nov. 25.

Originally scheduled for 1 p.m., Miami's game at the Indianapolis Colts is now scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m., the NFL announced Thursday.

Under the NFL's flexible scheduling policy, Sunday kickoff times can be shuffled to allow for more desirable matchups on "Sunday Night Football."

The Dolphins (5-4) have played in one nationally televised game this season -- a 42-23 loss to the Texans in Houston.

It was previously announced that Miami's week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 23.

