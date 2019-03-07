Dolphins cut Branch, Larsen

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are already making moves in their rebuild.

Thursday, the team officially releasing defensive end Andre Branch and offensive lineman Ted Larsen.

New General Manager Chris Grier plans to rework the Dolphins roster to prepare for long-term success.

Branch played three seasons on the Dolphins defensive line.

He recorded 5.5 sacks in 2016, 4.5 sacks in 2017, and 1.5 in 2018.

Ted Larsen is a guard who played two sseason for the Dolphins.

He started 15 games in 2018.

