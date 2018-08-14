Dolphins cut defensive tackle Gabe Wright after altercation during practice

Defensive tackle Gabe Wright was waived by the Miami Dolphins.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with defensive tackle Gabe Wright one day after a reported altercation during practice.

Wright was waived by the team Tuesday, the Dolphins said in a news release.

According to multiple reports, Wright threw an elbow at running back Kenyan Drake during Monday's practice. It was one of several fights that day.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke didn't directly address the fight with reporters Monday, but he said the energy during practice seemed "misplaced."

"Just coming out here, being a jackass and running around, that doesn't help us either," Burke said.

Wright joined the team last September as a member of the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in December.

He played in one game for the Dolphins last season, recording one solo tackle and defending a pass in a 22-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills on New Year's Eve.

The journeyman defensive lineman was a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL draft. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

