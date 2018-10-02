Dolphins

Dolphins cut Jordan Phillips per league source

Miami moves on from defensive lineman

By David Lang - Executive Producer
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Jordan Phillips is no longer on the Miami Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Jordan Phillips.

A league source confirms a report by the Miami Herald that the team is releasing the defensive lineman.

More Dolphins Headlines

On his social media page, Phillips wrote, "Free at last free at last.  No longer a Miami Dolphins good luck to my brothers on the team.  I'll miss y'all but I couldn't be happier to be out of there."

The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Phillips was a second round pick of the Dolphins in 2015.

Phillips played 63 games for the Dolphins.

He recorded 5.5 sacks.

 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.