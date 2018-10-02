Dolphins cut Jordan Phillips per league source

Jordan Phillips is no longer on the Miami Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Jordan Phillips.

A league source confirms a report by the Miami Herald that the team is releasing the defensive lineman.

On his social media page, Phillips wrote, "Free at last free at last. No longer a Miami Dolphins good luck to my brothers on the team. I'll miss y'all but I couldn't be happier to be out of there."

The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Phillips was a second round pick of the Dolphins in 2015.

Phillips played 63 games for the Dolphins.

He recorded 5.5 sacks.

