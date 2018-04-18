Dolphins emphasize that Tannehill is starting quarterback ahead of draft

The Dolphins state that Ryan Tannehill is their starting quarterback heading into the draft

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are not tipping their hand about what they will do with the No. 11 draft pick.

Dolphins Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier addressed the media on Wednesday.

Both Grier and Tannenbaum emphasized that the Dolphins draft decision will be a collective effort.

Grier said, "You can always make a move to move up, it just depends on what you want to give up."

There has been some speculation that the Dolphins would need to move up to get a top quarterback.

Grier said that when the team builds their draft board, they do it for the Miami Dolphins.

Grier said, "When you say best player available, you're still doing it for the Miami Dolphins."

On the quarterback position Grier was clear "Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback. We feel good about Ryan. We're happy to have him back... Competition... we aren't going to reach or overextend for something. "

Tannenbaum said "It's good to have depth at any position, especially quarterback."

Tannenbaum said the team won't know exactly what's available until they are a few picks away.

Tannenbaum added, "All we can do is focus on our preparation."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.