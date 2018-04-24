Dolphins exercise option on DeVante Parker

The Dolphins have exercised the option on DeVante Parker's contract

DAVIE - The Miami Dolphins have exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker is now signed through the 2019 season.

Parker has played 42 games for the Dolphins with 139 catches, 1,908 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

He was the first round pick (14th overall) in the 2015 draft.

The Dolphins will be without their leading receiver from last season, Jarvis Landry. The Dolphins traded Landry to the Browns this offseason.

