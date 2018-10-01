Dolphins Kilgore out for the year, report says

DAVIE, Fla. - The injuries are piling up for the Miami Dolphins after yesterday's loss to the New England Patriots.

Jason La Canfora is reporting that Daniel Kilgore is out for the year with a torn left triceps. Kilgore had an MRI on Monday. The Miami Herald reported earlier Monday that there was fear that Kilgore's injury was serious.

Travis Swanson stepped in for Kilgore during the Patriots game on Sunday and sent a snap over quarterback Ryan Tannehill's head.

The Dolphins acquired Kilgore last March in a trade with San Francisco to replace Mike Pouncey, who was released because of concerns about his durability.

Also, the Herald reports cornerback Bobby McCain is also dealing with a knee injury.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.