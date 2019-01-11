Dolphins focusing on Brian Flores for next head coach, report says

DAVIE, Fla. - It was another busy day for the Miami Dolphins as team executives met with two more candidates to replace Adam Gase as head coach.

Darren Rizzi, the team's current special teams coach, and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggins met with Dolphins officials on Friday.

However, ESPN reports the team is zeroing in on a candidate that is not already employed by the Dolphins. Ian Rapoport says Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores is the top choice of the franchise.

Flores is one of a number of candidates that interviewed with the team over the last few weeks. That list included Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Dallas Cowboys assistant Kris Richard.

Rizzi has had the support of many current Dolphins players and league executives who believe he is a future head coaching star.

Flores, 37, took over New England defensive coaching responsibilities in 2017 after Matt Patricia left the franchise to become head coach of the Detroit Lions. Flores interviewed with Arizona last season before the Cardinals decided to hire Steve Wilks, who has since been fired.

If hired, Flores, the son of Honduran immigrants, would become the Dolphins' first black head coach in team history. Todd Bowles coached three games on an interim basis in 2011 after Tony Sparano was fired.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.