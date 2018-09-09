Dolphins game put on hold for almost 2 hours after lightning strike

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Play was suspended between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans for about two hours Sunday after lightning struck within a mile of Hard Rock Stadium.

There was about a minute left in the second quarter when officials put the game on hold around 2:15 p.m. The teams were sent to their locker rooms until it was deemed safe to play.

Players returned to the field just after 4 p.m.

Local 10's Will Manso said that many fans left the stadium.

Before the storm, the Dolphins were leading 7 to 3 as the team kicked off the 2018 season in Miami Gardens Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds were forecast for South Florida Sunday. Parts of Miami-Dade County, including Miami Gardens, are currently under a flood advisory until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said heavy downpours from the storms could create minor flooding in the low lying and poor drainage areas.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

