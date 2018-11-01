Dolphins head coach Adam Gase defends Ryan Tannehill

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Adam Gase came to the defense of his quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Thursday.

Tannehill remains sidelined with a shoulder injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Gase was asked if Tannehill will be the future of the Dolphins franchise at quarterback.

Gase said, "What qualifications are we talking about with the people saying that. None. So, I don't really care what everyone else thinks."

Gase said "We've made a lot of strides since we started in 2016. He had some good seasons before I got here, I know that."

Gase praised Tannehill's skills, "When you have an athletic guy that can move around as much as he can and then his arm strength has been something that I've never been around before... he has some rare qualities that you can't find in guys physically."

Gase went on to chide a reporter who said that Tannehill wasn't very good the Dolphins' first three games saying "You don't know what you're talking about, you don't."

Gase said Tannehill has not hit his ceiling yet.

For now, Gase will lean on Brock Osweiler as his quarterback for Sunday's game.

