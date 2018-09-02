Dolphins head coach Adam Gase happy with team's roster

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has the roster that he wants, now it's time to see what they can do.

Gase addressed reporters on Sunday.

He was asked about keeping three quarterbacks.

Gase said, "Really, at the end of the day, we talk about that being one of the most important positions in professional football. Our thought process is we're going to try to develop guys and get them ready to go and if we ever have any situation where we need the next guy up to get up, we want to make sure we have the right guy. We're going to keep working with the two guys we've got."

Gase plans to keep three quarterbacks all season.

Gase said cutting the roster down to 53 on Saturday wasn't easy, "It's hard on all of them. Every guy you talk to. It's not a fun part of the job."

Gase is excited about the roster that he has, "I like our team. I like the fact that we're a team. That's the best part about what we have going on right now, is that locker room. I like where those guys are at. I'm not really worried about what anybody else thinks about that because when you're not there every day and around these guys and watching them work, watching them at meetings, watching them at practice, you don't know. You look at a piece of paper. That's why they play games."

The Dolphins host Tennessee on Sept. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins also claimed ex-Titans QB Luke Falk on Sunday.

