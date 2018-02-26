Dolphins, Landry's agent to meet on Wednesday per report

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry makes the catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are taking steps to figure out wide receiver Jarvis Landry's future.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team and Landry's agent will meet Wednesday in Indianapolis to discuss Landry.

Schefter reports that the Dolphins are interested in trading Landry.

Miami has already placed a franchise tag on Landry.

The tag ensures that the Dolphins will either pay Landry $16 million, receive two first round picks if another team signs him, sign him to a long-term deal, or trade him.

Landry caught 112 passes last season.

