Dolphins lose Josh Sitton for season with torn rotator cuff

DAVIE, Fla. - The Josh Sitton era in a Dolphins uniform has been put on pause after just one game.

Sitton will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder during Sunday's win against Tennessee.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Sitton signed a two-year deal in the offseason after spending time with the Bears and Packers.

Ted Larsen, who struggled last season, will likely take Sitton’s place in the lineup when the Dolphins travel to face the Jets on Sunday.

