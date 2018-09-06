Dolphins lose starting tight end MarQueis Gray days before start of season

DAVIE, Fla. - Just days before their season opener, the Miami Dolphins have lost their starting tight end.

The team announced Thursday that tight end Gavin Escobar was signed to replace MarQueis Gray, who was placed on injured reserve.

Gray was listed as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart.

The injury prompted the team to bring back Escobar, who was in training camp but didn't make the final 53-man roster.

Gray joined the Dolphins as a free agent in 2016, playing in all 32 games and starting seven games. He has caught 15 passes for 184 yards in two seasons with the team.

Escobar, who was a second-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013, has played in 64 games with Dallas and the Baltimore Ravens. He has also played in three playoff games.

Jeff Romance Miami Dolphins rookie tight end Mike Gesicki extends himself to try to make a play in an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium, Aug. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Gray's injury likely means a bigger role for rookie tight end Mike Gesicki, a second-round pick out of Penn State.

The Dolphins open their season Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

