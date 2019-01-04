Dolphins meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is meeting with the Dolphins about the head coaching job.

MIAMI - Representatives of the Miami Dolphins, who are conducting head coach interviews, are meeting Friday night with Eric Bieniemy, according to a source with the NFL.

Bieniemy, a 49-year-old former running back, is offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles.

The Miami Dolphins are searching for a coach after firing Adam Gase in December.

Owner Stephen Ross also demoted executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum and gave more authority to Chris Grier, the team's general manager.

The next coach will be the Dolphins' 10th since 2004.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.