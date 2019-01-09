Dolphins nominate Aaron Feis for NFL high school coach of the year award

Assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis died while shielding students during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have nominated one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting for the NFL's high school coach of the year.

Each of the NFL's 32 teams announced their picks Wednesday for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. The award is named after Shula, the NFL's all-time wins leader, who coached the Dolphins from 1970-95.

Miami's selection is Aaron Feis, who was an assistant football coach for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagles.

Feis was one of 17 people killed when he threw himself in front of students to shield them from gunfire during last year's Valentine's Day mass shooting.

The winner will be announced Jan. 27 during the Pro Bowl on Local 10.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.