Dolphins officially sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have officially signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, 36, was a seventh-round draft pick out of Harvard in 2005.

During his long career, he has played for the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Buccaneers.

The Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill earlier this week to the Tennessee Titans.

In 2018, Fitzpatrick got hot and become the first NFL quarterback to throw for 400 yards or more in three straight games.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has made it clear that he wants to build a sustainable winner.

Fitzpatrick could serve as a bridge between Ryan Tannehill and whoever the Dolphins bring in as a young quarterback.

For his career, Fitzpatrick has thrown for more than 29,000 yards with 190 touchdowns and 148 interceptions.

