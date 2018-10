Vincent Taylor has been placed on IR

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins placed defensive tackle Vincent Taylor in IR.

Taylor is now out for the season.

Taylor played in eight games this season and had 27 tackles, two sacks, and a blocked field goal.

He was drafted by the Dolphins in the 6th round in 2017.

