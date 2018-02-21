Dolphins place franchise tag on Landry

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry makes the catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have made a decision about Jarvis Landry, according to a source with the National Football League.

The Dolphins have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the wide receiver.

That means that the Dolphins will pay Landry around $16 million next season.

Other teams can sign Landry, but would have to give up two first round picks.

Landry and the Dolphins have been trying to work out a long-term contract.

Landry made the Pro Bowl with 112 catches for the Dolphins last season.

