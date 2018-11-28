Dolphins promote Ford, move Grant to injured reserve

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford has been promoted to the active roster after a season-ending injury to Jakeem Grant.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster after a season-ending injury to Jakeem Grant.

Miami announced the moves Wednesday.

Grant was injured in Miami's 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers earlier this month. He played in 10 games, starting two of them, and led the NFL with 535 kickoff return yards.

The 2016 sixth-round draft pick is also the only player in the NFL to have two kick return touchdowns.

Ford was a seventh-round pick last year, but he missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury and has spent this season on the practice squad.

A three-year starter at Virginia Tech, Ford is the school's all-time leader for receptions (210), receiving yards (2,967) and receiving touchdowns (24).

