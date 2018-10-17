Dolphins re-sign safety Maurice Smith, place linebacker Chase Allen on IR

The Miami Dolphins re-signed safety Maurice Smith and placed linebacker Chase Allen on injured reserve.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have re-signed second-year safety Maurice Smith and placed linebacker Chase Allen on injured reserve.

Smith played in four games for the Dolphins this season after being promoted from the practice squad, but he was waived Monday. The team re-signed him Wednesday, filling the roster spot vacated by Allen.

Allen played in five games this season, starting in a 20-12 win against the New York Jets. He has played in 21 games and recorded 36 tackles since signing with Miami as an undrafted free agent last year.

Smith has played in 10 games, all with the Dolphins, since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent a season ago. He has totaled four solo stops and defended two passes.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.