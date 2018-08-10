Dolphins receivers Stills, Wilson kneel during anthem

Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Another NFL season, another show of racial injustice during the national anthem.

Just before the start of Thursday night's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two Miami Dolphins players knelt on the sideline and another raised a fist.

Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee, possibly setting off a new war of words between NFL players, fans divided between their love for football and their love for their country and even President Donald Trump.

Stills has routinely knelt for the anthem during his time with the team.

Wilson signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins this offseason. He spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist. Quinn came over to Miami in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Team owner Stephen Ross has said he would like his players to stand for the anthem, and the NFL recently suspended its rule regarding anthem protests until the league and players union can come to terms on a policy.

