Dolphins release 2019 training camp schedule

The Miami Dolphins will hold open practices in July and August and a public scrimmage Aug. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins released their 2019 training camp schedule Thursday.

Miami will host 10 open practices as its Davie training facility and a public scrimmage Aug. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The first practice is scheduled for July 25. The final practice is Aug. 6.

Tickets for all 10 practices are free but limited to 2,000 per day. Fans can reserve tickets online.

TIME DAY DATE 9:40 a.m. Thursday July 25 9:40 a.m. Friday July 26 9:40 a.m. Saturday July 27 9:40 a.m. Sunday July 28 10:30 a.m. Tuesday July 30 9:40 a.m. Wednesday July 31 9:40 a.m. Thursday Aug. 1 9:40 a.m. Friday Aug. 2 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3 10:30 a.m. Monday Aug. 5 9:40 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 6

Italics denote public scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

