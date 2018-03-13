Dolphins release linebacker Lawrence Timmons

The Dolphins are set to release LB Lawrence Timmons

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins continue to reshape their roster this offseason.

Miami announced Tuesday that it released Lawrence Timmons.

The Dolphins signed the veteran linebacker last offseason. He spent the previous 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Timmons was suspended for a game last season after he was reported missing during a road game. He was later found at Los Angeles International Airport, apparently on his way to see his daughter in Pennsylvania.

The former Florida State star had 84 tackles and 26 assists for the Dolphins. But he also had no sacks.

According to Pro Football Talk, releasing Timmons saves the Dolphins $5.4 million in salary cap room.

Miami has already traded wide receiver Jarvis Landry and, according to a league source, is likely going to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

