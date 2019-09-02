Dolphins release longest tenured player John Denney

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins released their longest tenured player.

Miami parted ways with long snapper John Denney on Monday.

Denney had been with the team since 2005.

He had appeared in 224 consecutive games.

His agent released a statement on Denney's behalf: "Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins. I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years, I have had many wonderful, hard-working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank. I also want to thank all of the coaches that I have worked with in Miami."

The special teams ace also thanked the fans.

"Organizationally, we just felt like, look, John has done a tremendous job for this organization for a long time," head coach Brian Flores said. "I think it's something like 224 games or something like that he's played in a row. From a leadership standpoint, from a coming in and working every day standpoint, no one has done more than he has, so I'm very appreciative of the time I spent with him. At the end of the day, we felt like this was a move we needed to make. Again, I'm appreciative of the time I spent with him."

