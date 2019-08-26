Dolphins

Dolphins release T.J. McDonald

Fins part with veteran safety

By David Lang - Executive Producer
DAVIE, Fla. - The Dolphins have released veteran safety T.J. McDonald.

He joined the team in 2017.

During his two seasons with the Dolphins, McDonald started 22 games and had 129 tackles and 4 interceptions.

In 2013, McDonald was a third round pick by the Rams.

The Dolphins take a $4.6 million hit in dead cap space this season by releasing McDonald.   However, they save $1.4 million this year.

The Dolphins have their final preseason game Thursday at New Orleans.

The Fins open the regular season at home Sept. 8 against the Ravens.

