Dolphins releasing Lawrence Timmons per league source

The Dolphins are set to release LB Lawrence Timmons

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins continue to reshape their roster this offseason.

The Dolphins will be releasing linebacker Lawrence Timmons per a league source.

The Dolphins signed the veteran linebacker last offseason.

During the season, Timmons went AWOL and was suspended for one game because of it.

The former Florida State star had 84 tackles and 26 assists for the Dolphins.

He had 0 sacks.

According to Pro Football Talk, releasing Timmons saves the Dolphins $5.4 million in salary cap room.

Miami has already traded WR Jarvis Landry and according to a league source are likely going to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.