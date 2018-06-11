Dolphins rookie Mike Gesicki studying new system

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is hoping his hard work will allow him to be a big playmaker in the NFL.

The Dolphins took Gesicki in the second round of the draft.

Gesicki said Monday that he hopes to make the most out of the team's offseason work.

Gesicki said, "It's definitely another level and another step up in terms of talent, athleticism, speed, strength, and all of that kind of stuff; but I still feel pretty confident in my ability to use my attributes, my size, my speed, and my ability to make plays."

There will be plenty of opportunity for Gesicki.

The Dolphins offense is trying to adjust to the loss of Jarvis Landry, who caught 112 passes for Miami.

Gesicki is just focused on learning, "I feel like it's freshman year all over again type of thing. You get in adn it's a whole lot at once. I think that today, personally for me, it was a huge step forward."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.