Dolphins rookies help feed the hungry

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are teaching their rookies what it means to be a part of the team.

While the young players have been busy on the field, the Dolphins are also showing their young players the importance of community work.

Dolphins rookies participated in an event with Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park.

First round pick Christian Wilkins said, "I'm excited just to get into the community, my new home... serving others is forefront of my heart."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.