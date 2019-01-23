Dolphins set to interview Flores again, per league source

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will continue their conversation with Brian Flores the Patriots defensive play-caller.

A league source tells Local 10 News that Flores and the Dolphins will meet again Wednesday night.

The Dolphins plan to make Flores their next head coach.

However, the team cannot make any official moves until after the Patriots season is over.

With New England advancing to the Super Bowl, the Dolphins will have to wait until February.

Flores, 37, has been with the Patriots orgainization since 2004.

His background is in scouting.

