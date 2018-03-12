Dolphins set to release Ndamukong Suh, report says

DAVIE, Fla. - Another big name on the Miami Dolphins roster will reportedly be getting his walking papers, according to ESPN.

Jeff Darlington reports defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is expected to be released as soon as Monday. The move would come just days after the Dolphins traded their best offensive player, receiver Jarvis Landry, to Cleveland.

After signing a huge six-year, $114.4 million deal in 2015, Suh has failed to live up to the play that earned him the mega-contract, making just one Pro Bowl in three seasons in Miami.

ESPN reports releasing Suh now will save the Dolphins $3.9 million off the salary cap.

