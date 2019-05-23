Dolphins sign former Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington

Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington during a preseason game at Soldier Field, Aug. 30, 2018, in Chicago.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and waived linebacker James Burgess.

Miami announced the roster moves Thursday.

Washington was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL draft. He started 21 games for the Bills over his first two seasons before being released after one game in 2018.

He also played in four games with the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Washington has recorded 62 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons.

Burgess, who signed with the practice squad in December, started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns over the last two seasons, recording 77 tackles and four sacks.

