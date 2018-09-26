Dolphins sign former Redskins linebacker Martrell Spaight

Linebacker Martrell Spaight spent the last three seasons with the Washington Redskins.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed former Washington Redskins linebacker Martrell Spaight and placed defensive end William Hayes on injured reserve.

Miami also announced Wednesday that defensive end Jonathan Woodard has been promoted from the practice squad after a season-ending injury to Hayes.

Spaight spent the last three seasons with Washington, playing in 30 games and starting seven. He has 87 total tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery in his career.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2015, Spaight was a consensus first-team All-Southeastern Conference linebacker at Arkansas in 2014. He led the SEC in tackles with 128 as a senior -- the most by an Arkansas player since 2003.

Woodard has been on Miami's practice squad since December. As a seventh-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Woodard spent that year on the physically unable to perform list. He also spent time on Atlanta's practice squad last year.

To make room for Spaight and Woodard, the Dolphins waived wide receiver Tanner McEvoy.

