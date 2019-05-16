Dolphins sign linebacker Nate Orchard, place receiver Ricardo Louis on IR

Nate Orchard joins his fifth NFL team since his rookie season in 2015.

DAVIE, Fla. - Outside linebacker Nate Orchard has signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fifth team since he came into the NFL in 2015.

Miami also signed guard Kyle Fuller, who played in nine games for Houston in 2017, and center Tony Adams.

Orchard split time between Buffalo and Kansas City last year but played in only four games. He was released by Seattle last week.

Drafted in the second round by Cleveland in 2015, Orchard started 11 games that year but has started only two games since.

The Dolphins waived-injured guard Isaac Asiata, a fifth-round pick in 2017. They waived center Kirk Barron and placed wide receiver Ricardo Louis on injured reserve.

