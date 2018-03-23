Dolphins sign quarterback Brock Osweiler

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler made a free agent visit with the team today. The Dolphins were looking for a quarterback to backup Ryan Tannehill with former backup Matt Moore no longer on the team.

For three seasons in Denver, Osweiler and Dolphins head coach Adam Gase worked together as Gase was the Broncos' quarterback coach and offensive coordinator.

After leaving Denver in 2016 as a free agent, Osweiler failed miserably in one season with the Texans before being traded to the Cleveland Browns, but was cut before the 2017 season began.

Osweiler returned to the Broncos and threw 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in six games.

The Dolphins are reportedly eyeing a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, possibly moving up from 11th to grab one of the top players available.

Earlier Friday, the Dolphins signed offensive tackle Sam Young to a one-year contract.

QB Brock Osweiler is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2018

