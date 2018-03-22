Dolphins sign South Florida native, former 'Canes RB Frank Gore

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed the former Hurricanes and Coral Gables High School star Frank Gore to a one-year deal.
Gore is 5th on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 14, 026 yards and will likely pass Curtis Martin for 4th during the 2018 season.
Gore played at UM from 2001-2004 before starting his NFL career in San Francisco. Gore has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was named second-team All-Pro in 2006.
Gore is 34 years old but has still been very productive, running for 967, 1,025 and 961 yards in his last three seasons in Indianapolis.
The OG 🐐 https://t.co/8e1Hm8lp1n — Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) March 22, 2018
Frankly G! Haha that’s live — Sean Spence (@3Spence1) March 22, 2018
