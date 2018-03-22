Dolphins sign South Florida native, former 'Canes RB Frank Gore

Rob Carr / Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed the former Hurricanes and Coral Gables High School star Frank Gore to a one-year deal.

Gore is 5th on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 14, 026 yards and will likely pass Curtis Martin for 4th during the 2018 season.

Gore played at UM from 2001-2004 before starting his NFL career in San Francisco. Gore has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was named second-team All-Pro in 2006.

Gore is 34 years old but has still been very productive, running for 967, 1,025 and 961 yards in his last three seasons in Indianapolis.

Frankly G! Haha that’s live — Sean Spence (@3Spence1) March 22, 2018

